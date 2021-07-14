Brokers Set Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $25,324,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

