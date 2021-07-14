DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.83.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.