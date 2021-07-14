Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TGLVY stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.