Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Grows By 251.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, an increase of 251.8% from the June 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

