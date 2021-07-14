Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Universal Power Industry stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Universal Power Industry has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Universal Power Industry alerts:

About Universal Power Industry

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.