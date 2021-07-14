Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

