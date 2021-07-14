Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.