Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 14,748 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

MOS stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

