Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $72,516.14 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,168,576 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin



