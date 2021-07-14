ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$44.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.14. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

