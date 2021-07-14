Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 141,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

