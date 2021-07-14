Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0506 on Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Request has a total market capitalization of $50.56 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

