Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Also, SVP John Mulleady purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $8,920,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,850.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

