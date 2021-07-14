Ares Management Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ARES stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

