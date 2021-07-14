OneMain Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.97. OneMain has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

