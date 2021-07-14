Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of HLI opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

