Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.
Shares of HLI opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $83.35.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
