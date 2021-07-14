Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

