Andra AP fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $402.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.