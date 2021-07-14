Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

