Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 455,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

