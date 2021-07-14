DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $65.28 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 124.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $65.28 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00372297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.01585378 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,316,018 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

