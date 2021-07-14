BTIG Research Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $78.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

NYSE ADC opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.66. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

