BTIG Research Increases Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $78.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.
ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.
NYSE ADC opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.66. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
