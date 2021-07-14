Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

