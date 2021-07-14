Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Hill-Rom worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

HRC opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.30. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

