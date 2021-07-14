Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

