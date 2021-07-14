Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 304,030 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,030 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackLine were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BlackLine by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BlackLine by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BlackLine by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,325,874. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.