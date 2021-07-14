Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

HYLS opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

