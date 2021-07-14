Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of TEX opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17. Terex has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

