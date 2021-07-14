Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Down 98.1% in June

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 305,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.