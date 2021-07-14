Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

