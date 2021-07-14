INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $398.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.72.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,457. 58.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

