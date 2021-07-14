Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth $216,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

