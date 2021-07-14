Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 20,208 Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.07% of Pine Island Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PIPP opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

