Centiva Capital LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

