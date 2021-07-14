Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Linx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LINX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Linx during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE LINX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. Linx S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Linx (NYSE:LINX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Linx had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1127 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Linx Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

