Centiva Capital LP Has $234,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.21 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

