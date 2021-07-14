Centiva Capital LP Invests $228,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.