Contentos (COS) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.81 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $37.81 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,461,459 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

