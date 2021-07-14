Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of BBBY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.