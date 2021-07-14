Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.