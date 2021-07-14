CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lowered to “Hold” at VTB Capital

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on CD Projekt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

