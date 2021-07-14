Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CSPR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

