Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SEYMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SEYMF stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

