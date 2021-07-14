Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $32.97 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.50. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.