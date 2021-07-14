Centiva Capital LP Makes New $248,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.78 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

