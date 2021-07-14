Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 63,192 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Air Transport Services Group worth $32,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

