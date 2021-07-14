Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Annaly Capital Management in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 128,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

