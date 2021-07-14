-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NYSE:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital, Inc. (NYSE:IDCC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterDigital.

In other InterDigital news, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

