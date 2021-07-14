Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

