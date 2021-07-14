10,933 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.